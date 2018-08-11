Taekwondo: Lauren Williams and Bradly Sinden win Grand Prix silvers

Bradly Sinden (far left) won silver at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Moscow.

British fighters Lauren Williams and Bradly Sinden won silver medals on the opening day of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Moscow.

Sinden, 19, came through three tough fights before losing 22-13 to Russian Alexey Denisenko in the -68kg final.

European champion Williams also defeated three opponents before suffering a 20-17 defeat to Matea Jelic of Croatia in the -67kg final.

"It was devastating," the 19-year-old told BBC Sport.

"I knew I had more in the tank but I just couldn't pull it off so hopefully I can learn from this mistake."

Lauren Williams (far left) won silver in Russia after losing to Matea Jelic in the final

Sinden claimed bronze at the last Grand Prix in Rome in June and secured an upgrade after a tense 21-19 defeat of Brazilian Edival Pontes in the semi-finals - before his loss in the final.

"I tried to change things up in the final, but I got caught in the head a few times and he has more experience so managed to hold me off," he said.

Olympic silver medallist Lutalo Muhammad will continue his injury comeback in the -87kg division on Sunday with two-time World medallist Damon Sansum also in action on the same day.

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones has skipped the event to remain "hungry" en-route to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, while two-time World gold medallist Bianca Walkden has also opted against competing in Russia.