Jade Jones enjoying 'bonkers' taekwondo coaching set-up with Ruebyn Richards

Jones 'absolutely buzzing' with gold medal

Jade Jones is enjoying her "bonkers" relationship with new coach Ruebyn Richards after taking gold at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Rome.

Richards is the same age as Great Britain's double Olympic champion, 25, having been forced to retire due to injury from competing three years ago.

"It's a bit bonkers... as we went to the Junior Worlds together when we were 17," said Welshwoman Jones.

"He's only 25 as well and he's in my chair coaching me!"

Paul Green was Jones' coach for her Olympic triumphs, also coaching Bianca Walkden to a defence of her world title, before the pair fell out over Jones' appearance in Channel 4's 'The Jump' series in 2016.

Green left the Great Britain set-up in 2017 before taking up a role with USA Taekwondo.

Jones now has former European Championships bronze medallist Richards in her corner, with her weekend win in Italy indicating that the partnership is working.

"He's doing really well and he's taken to the challenge. This is just the start, so I'm looking forward to things to come," Jones added.

The next round of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix is in Moscow, Russia, on 10-12 August, with further rounds in Taoyuan, Taiwan, and Manchester before the final in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, next November.

