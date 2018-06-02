BBC Sport - Jade Jones: Welsh fighter 'absolutely buzzing' with Grand-Prix gold
Jade Jones says she is "absolutely buzzing" to have won World Taekwondo Grand-Prix gold in Rome.
The Welsh fighter, 25, was awarded victory over Spain's Marta Calvo Gomez in the -57kg final in Rome, Italy.
