Jade Jones: Welsh fighter wins World Taekwondo Grand-Prix gold

Jade Jones
Jade Jones is targeting a third Olympic gold medal in Tokyo in 2020

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones has won gold at the World Taekwondo Grand-Prix.

The Welsh fighter, 25, was awarded victory over Spain's Marta Calvo Gomez in the -57kg final in Rome, Italy.

Jones won the final 14-12 after beating Russia's Tatiana Kudashova in the semi-final.

Britain's Bianca Walkden had to settle for bronze after losing to Aleksandra Kowalczuk of Poland in her semi-final of the +67kg division.

Bradly Sinden and Lauren Williams both won bronze in their respective weight divisions on Friday.

