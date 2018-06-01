World Taekwondo Grand Prix: Lauren Williams and Bradly Sinden take Rome bronze

From the section

Lauren Williams is a double European Taekwondo champion

Lauren Williams and Bradly Sinden won bronze medals for Great Britain in the opening World Taekwondo Grand Prix event in Rome.

Double European champion Williams from Wales claimed a podium position in the women's -67kg event.

Sinden competed in the -68kg men's event, with European winner Christian McNeish bowing out in the last 16.

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones is in action on Saturday in the -57kg event.

The series has further events in Moscow (August 10-12), Taoyuan in Chinese Taipei (September 19-21) and Manchester (October 19-21).

The Grand Prix Final will be held in Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates from November 22-25.