European Taekwondo Championships: Walkden misses out on third consecutive gold

Bianca Walkden
Walkden saw her opponent score five late points to secure the win

Bianca Walkden missed out on a third European taekwondo title in a row after an 11-9 defeat in the +73kg final in Kazan, Russia.

The double world champion was bidding to extend an unbeaten record going back more than a year.

The Liverpool fighter was also aiming to win her 10th successive tournament title in the heavyweight division.

But Poland's Aleksandra Kowalczuk proved too good, coming from 9-6 down late on.

More to follow.

