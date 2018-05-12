BBC Sport - Taekwondo European Championships: Jade Jones successfully defends title
Jones 'on top of the world' to retain European crown
- From the section Taekwondo
Double Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones says she is "on top of the world" after successfully defending her European Championship crown, with victory over Turkey's Hatice Kubra in the -57kg final in Kazan, Russia.
