Double world champion Bianca Walkden, double Olympic champion Jade Jones and fellow Welsh athlete Lauren Williams hope to defend their European titles at this week's Championships in Russia.

The trio are part of the 16-strong GB Taekwondo squad that will compete in Kazan from May 10-13.

