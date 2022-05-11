Last updated on .From the section Table tennis

Anna Hursey is thought to be the youngest athlete ever to represent Wales at a senior level

Anna Hursey has been included in Wales women's table tennis team for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer.

Hursey was 11-years-old when she became the youngest athlete to compete at the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast 2018.

Charlote Carey and Chloe Thomas Wu Zhang, who also competed four years ago, are included as is Lara Whitton

"We feel that this is a really strong team that could really perform and improve on our finishing position from the 2018 Games," Table Tennis Wales CEO Rhian Pearce said."

"We are delighted that our Gold Coast team of Charlotte, Chloe and Anna will be reunited and will be joined by Lara, who has played outstandingly this year."