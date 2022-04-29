Last updated on .From the section Table tennis

Scottish men's number one Gavin Rumgay represented his country at the Commonwealth Games in 2002, 2010, 2014 and 2018

Gavin Rumgay will compete at his fifth Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer after being named alongside two debutants in Scotland's four-person table tennis team.

The 16-time Scottish champion is joined by Lucy Elliott and Rebecca Plaistow, the top ranked women's player.

Colin Dalgleish makes his second appearance after a debut in 2018.

Gordon Muir has been named Scotland's table tennis coach, with the Games running from 28 July to 8 August.

Team Scotland chef de Mission, Elinor Middlemiss said: "I am thrilled that Gavin, Colin, Lucy and Rebecca have secured their place at Birmingham 2022.

"It is great to see a mix of experience in the team. I have no doubt that everyone in Scotland will get behind them and cheer them on to success this summer."