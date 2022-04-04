Last updated on .From the section Table tennis

Anna Hursey was just 11 when Wales selected her for the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Wales table tennis have guaranteed a place at the 2022 Commonwealth Games this summer in the men's singles and women's team event.

Callum Evans has qualified for Birmingham in the men's singles.

Charlotte Carey, Chloe Thomas and Anna Hursey are on the long list hoping for selection in the women's team event.

"We have focused on building on our achievements from the Gold Coast Games," Table Tennis Wales chief executive Rhian Pearce said.

"I'm proud of the commitment and resilience that our coaches and players have shown over the past few years, despite the challenges of the (Covid) pandemic."

Wales, currently ranked 75th in the world, finished seventh at the 2018 Games on the Gold Coast and with a similar size team going into Birmingham are hoping to repeat the success of four years ago.