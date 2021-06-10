Last updated on .From the section Table tennis

Tin-Tin Ho (top left), selected alongside Liam Pitchford (top right), will be the first female GB table tennis player at the Olympics for 25 years

Liam Pitchford will compete in his third Olympics alongside Tin-Tin Ho for Team GB's table tennis team at the Tokyo Games this summer.

World number 93 Ho became the first female GB athlete to qualify for table tennis since Atlanta 1996.

Pitchford, 27, competed at both the London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games.

"Even though it's been delayed for a year, it still feels amazing to qualify again," Pitchford said.

Ho, 22 - a medical student at the University of Nottingham - said: "I'm very happy, of course, but I'm in the middle of exams at the moment, so I think I'll process it all a bit later."

Team GB chef de mission Mark England called her qualification "a fantastic achievement for both her and the British Table Tennis Federation."