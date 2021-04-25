Last updated on .From the section Table tennis

Drinkhall became only the third Briton in history to reach the last 16 stage of the singles at Rio 2016

British table tennis player Paul Drinkhall has missed out on a place at the Tokyo Olympics after losing in the play-off for the final European spot.

The 30-year-old, who competed at London 2012 and Rio 2016, was beaten 4-2 by Pavel Sirucek of the Czech Republic.

The Czech went 2-0 up before Drinkhall levelled the match but Sirucek pulled clear once again for victory.

Drinkhall had earlier lost 4-1 to Ovidiu Ionescu of Romania in the semi-final but earned a second chance.

He had been hampered by a thigh injury against Ionescu and needed a medical timeout in the second game.