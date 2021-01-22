Scotland's Gavin Rumgay is undecided about a tilt at a fifth Commonwealth Games next year

Fourteen-times Scottish table tennis champion Gavin Rumgay admits he faces "big decisions" about whether to target a spot at a fifth Commonwealth Games.

After making his debut aged 17 at Manchester 2002, he has appeared at the last three, most recently competing on the Gold Coast in 2018.

But next year's showpiece in Birmingham comes with complications for Rumgay, who also coaches racquet sports.

"It is not a case of just turning up to an event," the 36-year-old says.

"It is the preparation that goes into playing. And you need to have been playing most days for the year leading up, so I am not sure if I can commit to that with all the coaching work I have going on.

"It would be a huge commitment for me to do it, although beneficial for the team. So we will see - big decisions in the next couple of months."

Perth-born Rumgay is competing in this weekend's World Ping Pong Masters in Coventry, his first competitive tournament in 10 months because of Covid-19 disruption.

"It is quite exciting again to be in that competitive environment with 23 other world-class players," he added.

"Table tennis is often decided on one or two points a set, so if you have just lost that two or three degrees of sharpness, it could really tell, but all the players in this event are in a similar situation."