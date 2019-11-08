Table tennis team World Cup: England lose to Chinese Taipei in Tokyo

England's Tom Jarvis (left) and Paul Drinkhall in action against and Chinese Taipei's Chen Chien-An and Liao Cheng-Ting

England were beaten 3-0 by Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals of the table tennis team World Cup in Tokyo.

In a test event for next year's Olympics in the Japanese capital, England finished top of their group to set up the Chinese Taipei tie.

Paul Drinkhall and Tom Jarvis lost 3-0 in the doubles to Chen Chien-An and Liao Cheng-Ting in the first match.

Liam Pitchford and Drinkhall were the beaten by Lin Yun-Ju and Chen in the singles as England were eliminated.