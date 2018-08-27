Czech Open: Liam Pitchford reaches semi-finals in for best ever World Tour performance

Liam Pitchford represented Great Britain at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games

England's Liam Pitchford achieved his best World Tour performance by reaching the semi-finals of the Czech Open.

Having defeated world and Olympic champion Ma Long of China at the last event in Bulgaria, Pitchford beat German ex-world number one Dimitrij Ovtcharov in the last eight in Olomouc.

He lost to China's Zheng Peifeng, the eventual winner, in the semi-finals.

But with the European Championships to start in Spain in September, Pitchford, 25, said: "This is just the beginning."

He added in a post on social media: "I tried some new things out with my approach and support staff and I feel confident about where I am with my game. There's still a long way to go and a lot more to come.

"[Defeat by Zheng] wasn't the way I wanted the tournament to end and I am bitterly disappointed, but overall I can look back and be very happy."

Pitchford, who had never before reached a World Tour semi-final, was beaten 11-8 11-7 11-13 11-5 11-9 by Zheng on Saturday, having defeated Ovtcharov 13-11, 10-12, 11-4, 11-7, 11-6 earlier in the day.