Czech Open: Liam Pitchford reaches semi-finals in for best ever World Tour performance
- From the section Table tennis
England's Liam Pitchford achieved his best World Tour performance by reaching the semi-finals of the Czech Open.
Having defeated world and Olympic champion Ma Long of China at the last event in Bulgaria, Pitchford beat German ex-world number one Dimitrij Ovtcharov in the last eight in Olomouc.
He lost to China's Zheng Peifeng, the eventual winner, in the semi-finals.
But with the European Championships to start in Spain in September, Pitchford, 25, said: "This is just the beginning."
He added in a post on social media: "I tried some new things out with my approach and support staff and I feel confident about where I am with my game. There's still a long way to go and a lot more to come.
"[Defeat by Zheng] wasn't the way I wanted the tournament to end and I am bitterly disappointed, but overall I can look back and be very happy."
Pitchford, who had never before reached a World Tour semi-final, was beaten 11-8 11-7 11-13 11-5 11-9 by Zheng on Saturday, having defeated Ovtcharov 13-11, 10-12, 11-4, 11-7, 11-6 earlier in the day.