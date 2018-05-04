BBC Sport - Unified Korea team lose to Japan in table tennis World Team semi-finals
Unified Korea team in table tennis World Team semi-finals
- From the section Table tennis
The unified North and South Korea women's table tennis team lost 3-0 to Japan in their semi-final at the World Team Championships.
READ MORE: Unified Korea team lose in semi-finals
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired