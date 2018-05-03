World Table Tennis Championships: England reach quarter-finals

England's Liam Pitchford celebrates beating Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto 3-0

England's men are through to the quarter-finals of the World Table Tennis Championships after completing a 100% record in the group stages.

England topped group C ahead of Japan and Chinese Taipei by beating Belgium 3-1 at the tournament in Sweden.

Earlier in the week they caused one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history by beating Japan.

England women finished fourth in their group and face a play-off to determine their finishing position.

The men's team could face Chinese Taipei again in the quarters, as they will meet the winners of the clash between the Asian nation and hosts Sweden.