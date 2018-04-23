Table tennis: Kelly Sibley retires from international duty

Kelly Sibley is a five-time English champion

Double Commonwealth medallist Kelly Sibley has retired from playing for England after winning bronze with the women's team on the Gold Coast earlier this month.

The 29-year-old also won bronze in the mixed doubles with Danny Reed at the Glasgow Games in 2014.

Sibley was part of the Great Britain team at the 2012 Olympics in London.

"I feel this is the right time in my life for it all to come to an end," said the five-time English champion.

"I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way as without your support none of this would of been possible."

Sibley will now concentrate on her role as head coach at the University of Nottingham.