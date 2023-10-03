Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Berlin's Europasportpark will host the Swimming World Cup event in October

No entries were received for the new open-category races at the Swimming World Cup event in Berlin, World Aquatics says.

The world governing body introduced an open category after voting last year to stop transgender women from competing in women's elite races.

The open category was to feature 50m and 100m races across all strokes.

The Berlin event, which takes place from 6-8 October, is the first of three World Cup meetings this year.

World Aquatics, formerly known as Fina, described the creation of the open category - which it said would be for swimmers whose gender identity was different than their birth sex - as a "pioneering pilot project".

A taskforce had been established after Fina members voted at an extraordinary general congress in June 2022 to stop transgender women from competing in women's races.

"The World Aquatics open category working group will continue its work and engagement with the aquatics community on open category events," the governing body said on Tuesday.

"Even if there is no current demand at the elite level, the working group is planning to look at the possibility of including open category races at Masters events in the future."

World cycling's governing body the UCI ruled in July that transgender women would be prevented from competing in women's events.

World Athletics also decided to ban transgender women from competing in the female category at international events in March, with president Sebastian Coe announcing no transgender athlete who had gone through male puberty would be permitted to compete in female world ranking competitions.