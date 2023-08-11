Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Daniel Wiffen finished fourth in the men's 800m freestyle final at the recent World Aquatics Championships

Daniel Wiffen produced a world class performance to win gold in the 1500m freestyle event at the European U23 Swimming Championships in Dublin.

Wiffen clocked an impressive 14:35.79, the eighth fastest time ever recorded by a European in the event.

Wiffen holds the Irish 1500m freestyle record with a time of 14:34.91, the seventh fastest time ever recorded.

Mona McSharry also clinched gold in the 50m breaststroke with a time of 30:37.

The Irish success continued with Ellen Walshe winning gold in the 200m individual medley and silver in the 100m butterfly event.

The three Irish gold medallists all qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics at the recent World Aquatics Championships in Tokyo.

Wiffen's time was just outside his own Irish record.

He was fourth in the 800m and 1500m freestyle at the recent World Championships in Japan