The 200m individual medley is Scott's only solo event at the Worlds

Great Britain's Duncan Scott won silver and Tom Dean took bronze in the men's 200m medley final at the World Aquatics Championships in Japan.

Six-time Olympic medallist Scott finished 1.13 secs behind Leon Marchand of France.

Earlier, World Championship debutant Lauren Cox claimed bronze in the women's 50m backstroke.

World 200m champion Matt Richards set a new British record of 47.45 secs as he came fifth in the 100m freestyle final.

Scott, 26, became the most decorated British athlete at a single Games when he claimed four medals in Tokyo two years ago.

Fellow Briton Dean, 23, swam the fastest final leg to finish 0.12 secs behind Scott and add a bronze to the silver he won in Wednesday's 200m freestyle.

Marchand, 21, dominated the final to capture his third individual title at the championships after his world record showing in the 400m individual medley and 200m butterfly gold.

Scott and Dean's medals brought the British team's total up to five - the same number they won at the 2022 World Championships.

They will team up with the likes of 2015 world champion James Guy and Richards for the 4x200m freestyle relay on Friday.

Richards, 20, knocked 0.2 secs off the British record he set in Wednesday's semi-final.

British Olympic medallist Steve Parry, commenting on BBC Radio 5 Live, said: "He's just missed out on a medal by a fingernail.

"It was very fast race and Matt Richards has done a PB every time he has gone in the water so he can hold his head high."

In the women's events, Cox held off Canada's Kylie Masse in the 50m backstroke to win her first World Championship medal.

Australia's triple Olympic gold medallist Kaylee McKeown, who won the 100m backstroke final earlier this week, finished in 27.08 secs to beat USA's Regan Smith and 21-year-old Cox.

Freya Anderson pushed hard but Britain's 4x200m freestyle women's relay team finished fourth, just behind China.

Australia set a new world record of seven minutes and 37.50 secs to win ahead of the United States.