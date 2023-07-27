Last updated on .From the section Swimming

The 200m individual medley is Scott's only solo event at the Worlds

Great Britain's Duncan Scott won silver and Tom Dean took bronze in the men's 200m medley final at the World Aquatics Championships in Japan.

Six-time Olympic medallist Scott finished 1.13 secs behind Leon Marchand of France.

Earlier, World Championship debutant Lauren Cox claimed bronze in the women's 50m backstroke.

Matt Richards set a new British record of 47.45 secs in the men's 100m freestyle final.

Scott, 26, became the most decorated British athlete at a single Games when he claimed four medals in Tokyo two years ago.

Fellow Briton Dean, 23, finished 0.12 secs behind Scott to add a bronze to the silver he won in Wednesday's 200m freestyle.

The pair will team up with 2015 world champion James Guy and Richards for Friday's 4x200m freestyle relay final.

Richards, 20, finished fifth in Thursday's 100m freestyle but knocked 0.2 secs off the British record he set in Wednesday's semi-final.

British Olympic medallist Steve Parry, commenting on BBC Radio 5 live said: "He's just missed out on a medal by a fingernail.

"It was very fast race and Matt Richards has done a PB every time he has gone in the water so he can hold his head high."

In the women's events, Cox held off Canada's Kylie Masse in the 50m backstroke to win her first World Championship medal.

Australia's triple Olympic gold medallist Kaylee McKeown, who won the 100m backstroke final earlier this week, finished in 27.08 secs to beat USA's Regan Smith and 21-year-old Cox.

Britain's 4x200m freestyle women's relay team finished fourth, while Australia set a new world record of seven minutes and 37.50 secs, finishing ahead of the USA and China.