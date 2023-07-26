Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Filip Nowacki overtook Romania's Darius Coman in the final 50m of the race

Jersey swimmer Filip Nowacki has won a silver medal in the 200m breaststroke at the European Youth Olympics.

The 15-year-old broke the British age group record as well as the Jersey senior and junior records as he clocked 2 mins 16.05 secs in Slovenia.

The Tigers Swimming Club athlete was 0.07 secs behind Portugal's gold medallist Rafael Mimoso but almost a second ahead of Darius Coman in third.

Nowacki is scheduled to compete in four more events over the next few days.

He will take part in the 100m breaststroke, the 400m individual medley and two relays.