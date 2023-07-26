Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Wiffen set a new European record to finish fourth in the men's 800m freestyle final

Daniel Wiffen produced the best ever finish by an Irish swimmer at the World Championships to finish fourth in the men's 800m freestyle final in European record time in Fukuoka.

The 22 year-old clocked a time of 7:39.19, lowering the figures from Tuesday of 7:43.81.

Wiffen sat off the early pace, confidently swimming his own race as a trio led by Tokyo Olympic 400m freestyle champion Ahmed Hafnaoui from Tunisia set off under world record pace.

Hafnaoui held on to take gold ahead of Australia's Sam Short, who won the 400m freestyle title on Sunday.

The defending world champion Bobby Finke from the USA came through strongly over the last 50m to take the bronze as the top three recorded the third, fourth and fifth quickest times in history.

Wiffen, who past early pace setter from Germany, Lukas Martens, in the closing stages for fourth place, missed out on the podium by 0.51 of a second.

However, he had the consolation of the European record as he showcased impressive form ahead of the 1500m freestyle heats on Saturday as he continues to chase Ireland's first-ever long course World Championships medal.

Hill reaches 50m backstroke semi-finals

Larne's Danielle Hill put the disappointment of her 100m backstroke swim earlier this week behind her to make the semi-finals of the 50m backstroke.

She qualified from the heats clocking 28.03 and went on to swim 28.10 to finish 13th overall.

Hill will now look forward to swimming the first leg of the medley relay on Sunday, where she can record a qualification time for the Paris Olympics.

Also in action for Ireland in the morning heats was Shane Ryan, who made his championship debut in the 100m freestyle.

Ryan touched second in his heat in 49.04, for 33rd place overall. It was the National Centre Dublin swimmer's second-fastest time ever outside of his Irish record of 48.68 in the event.