Richards was competing in his first World Championship final

Matt Richards and Tom Dean won 200m freestyle gold and silver to secure Great Britain's first medals of the World Aquatics Championships in Japan.

Richards, 20, produced an outstanding finish to pip Olympic champion Dean to gold in a time of one minute and 44.30 seconds.

South Korea's Hwang Sun-woo took the bronze as 2022 world champion David Popovici of Romania finished fourth.

"I am pretty tired but over the moon. It was a stacked field," said Richards.

"It's amazing to come away with the GB 1-2 again."

The result follows the British gold and silver won at the Tokyo Olympics when Dean, now 23, and Duncan Scott finished first and second.

Popovici, 18, led from the start in Tuesday's final and looked set to retain his title but faded badly on the home straight as the Britons closed in.

Former world champion Karen Pickering, commentating on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, said: "That was spectacular. Those two boys swam the race perfectly.

"They sat on the shoulders of the other swimmers, dug deep and their closing 20 metres were utter perfection."

Fellow BBC swimming expert Steve Parry added: "Popovici, the Romanian superstar, dubbed the future of the sport, the reigning world champion, and the British boys have taken him down. What a swim from Richards to become world champion.

"GB needed that, but whoever dreamed of first and second? That will give the team belief."

Britain failed to win a medal over the first two days in Fukuoka, with the women's 4x100m freestyle relay team coming fourth on Sunday and Jacob Peters and Ben Proud finishing fourth and fifth respectively in the men's 50m butterfly final on Monday.

Richards was part of the British men's 4x100m freestyle quartet which was disqualified in the heats on the opening day.

Eight-time world champion Adam Peaty is not competing as he takes a break from the sport for mental health reasons.