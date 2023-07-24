McSharry became the first Irish swimmer since Michelle Smith in 1996 to make an Olympic final in Tokyo two years ago

Mona McSharry showed her world-class credentials as she reached the final of the women's 100m breaststroke at the World Championships in Fukuoka.

After smashing her Irish record in the morning heats to secure Olympic qualification for Paris next summer, the 22-year-old finished second in the semi-final behind 2016 Olympic champion Lilly King of the United States.

McSharry's time of 1:05.96 was just outside of her heat swim of 1:05.55, but comfortably qualified her for the final as fourth fastest.

Only 2012 London Olympic gold medallist Ruta Meilutyte from Lithuania, King and Tokyo 200m breaststroke winner Tatjana Schoenmaker from South Africa qualified with quicker times.

Meilutyte was coached to her Olympic title as a 15-year-old by current Irish National Performance Director Jon Rudd.

Speaking after the race McSharry said: "I'm super excited, I was reminiscing today about my last Worlds which was in 2017 and I remember watching the final with my coach Grace and I was just in awe, so to be able to look forward six years now and actually be in that final that I was just watching and so excited to witness is really exciting."

The heat was a stunning race from the Sligo woman, who swam away from the Tokyo Olympic champion Lydia Jacoby of the USA to clock a time of 1:05.55, lowering her National record from 1:06.04.

McSharry added: "Knowing that I got the Olympic time and that's inevitably what I came here to do in such a big swim this morning, I was like if I can get anywhere near that I'll be happy, and that's what it is now a bonus, being able to progress through the rounds like I have is great."

McSharry becomes only the third Irish swimmer ever to reach a long course World final and the first Irish female swimmer to do so since Michelle Smith in 1994.

However, there was disappointment for Larne swimmers Danielle Hill and Conor Ferguson. Hill was well outside of her Irish record of 1:00.18 in the women's 100m backstroke as she finished 27th overall in a time of 1:01.51. Hill's target for the Paris Games was 59.99.

Ferguson was 22nd in the men's 100m backstroke as he clocked a time of 54.36, outside of the Olympic qualification mark of 53.74.

Both swimmers will likely get a second opportunity to make the times when they lead off their respective 4x100 medley relays later in the meet.

Wiffen to start championships on Tuesday

Meanwhile Daniel Wiffen will make his first appearance at the championships on Tuesday in the heats of the men's 800m freestyle.

While the 1500m is seen as his best opportunity to win a medal, County Armagh's Wiffen actually prefers the shorter distance and believes he has a chance to reach the podium.

Victoria Catterson will also be in action in the heats of the women's 200m freestyle looking to go as close to the two-minute mark she broke last summer at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham when she took Michelle Smith's Irish record in the event.