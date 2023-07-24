Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Mona McSharry smashed her Irish record in the heats of the World Championships women's 100m breaststroke in Fukuoka to secure Olympic qualification for Paris next year.

It was a stunning race from the Sligo woman who swam away from the Tokyo Olympic champion Lydia Jacoby of the USA to clock 1:05.55, lowering her national record from 1:06.04.

McSharry moved into the semi-finals as the second fastest swimmer, behind only 2012 London Olympic gold medallist Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania.

McSharry edged ahead of Tokyo 200m breaststroke winner Tatjana Schoenmaker from South Africa and world record holder Lily King of the United States.

Meilutyte was coached to her Olympic title by current Irish National performance director Jon Rudd.

McSharry became the first Irish swimmer since Michelle Smith in 1996 to make an Olympic final when she finished eighth in the 100m breaststroke in Tokyo two years ago and will now try to make her first world final.

"I'm just buzzing, going into it I knew what my abilities were, and I did fully wholeheartedly believe in it, and I think that really did make all the difference, knowing going into it that I can do this, I can go 65 (seconds)," said McSharry.

"I mean that was my target, that and to get the qualification time and both were done in the heats, so now I can just enjoy racing."

However, there was disappointment for Larne swimmers Danielle Hill and Conor Ferguson. Hill was well outside of her Irish record of 1:00.18 in the women's 100m backstroke as she finished 27th overall in a time of 1:01.51. Hill's target for the Paris Games was 59.99.

Ferguson was 22nd in the men's 100m backstroke as he clocked a time of 54.36 which was outside of the Olympic qualification mark of 53.74.

Both swimmers will likely get a second opportunity to make the times when they lead of their respective 4x100 medley relays later in the meet.