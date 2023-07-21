A 1500m freestyle silver at last year's Commonwealth Games has proven to be the springboard for more success for Wiffen

Daniel Wiffen is very clear about what he wants to achieve at the World Swimming Championships which get underway in Japan on Sunday.

"At these World Championships my targets are to get the Olympic time for Paris and then win the gold medal in the 1500m freestyle in a new world-record time," states the confident 22-year-old.

It's not bravado from the County Armagh swimmer, nor is it arrogance.

In fact, Wiffen's laid-back demeanour makes you believe pressure doesn't exist in his world. He just jumps in the pool and swims because he loves it since the water baby sessions at Lisburn when he was three months old.

He does have the self-belief needed to succeed at the highest level and his arrival on the international scene 12 months ago, when he took silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in the 1500m freestyle, made history as he became the first non-disabled NI male to win a Commonwealth medal in the pool.

"I remember that swim in Birmingham. It was my first proper medal swim; I had that as a target, and I went and achieved it and I guess since then it has just been moving on from that," said Wiffen.

"It gave me the confidence that I could go it and hopefully this time I'll change the medal from silver to gold at the worlds."

Indeed, that silver in Birmingham spurred him on to greater achievements.

In December 2022, he broke the European short-course record for the 800 metres freestyle, becoming the first Irishman to hold a recognised European record in swimming. His swim was also the fourth fastest in history.

Then in Stockholm in April, Wiffen shocked the swimming world as he clocked 14:34.91 in the 1500m, the fourth fastest time ever, although he slipped to fifth when Germany's Florian Wellbrock bettered it by two-hundredths of a second a week later.

To put it in context, Wiffen swam 15:07.69 at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago and 14:51.79 in Birmingham last summer.

The world record is 14:31.02, held by China's Sun Yang since the London Olympics in 2012, and is now in Wiffen's sights.

"Nothing has surprised me, maybe I'm swimming a little faster than I expected I would be, but there is more to come from me and I'm excited to showcase that at the World Championships," he added.

"I know what I can do and I embrace that and I'm just quite confident in my abilities."

Wiffen trains at Loughborough University alongside Olympic and world medallists but there is no inferiority complex.

He added: "Everything comes from training and the times I put in and the confidence my team-mates give me means I know what I can go out and achieve. Being alongside world champions, grinding out those metres makes it even more special and enjoyable."

Wiffen puts in anywhere between 80-100km per week in training in preparation to compete in the 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle at the World Championships.

Gaining the qualification times for the Paris Olympics shouldn't be a problem as he has regularly beaten them in the two longer distances, but Wiffen is setting the bar much higher.

"I'm the youngest in this so-called 'golden generation of long-distance swimming' but I'm happy not going into the worlds as technically not the fastest this year.

"I think that's going to make it a better race to watch. I love racing and especially when you have someone beside you grinding it out and going stroke for stroke. It's about who can dig the deepest."

And Wiffen isn't just targeting the 1500m freestyle. He actually prefers the 800m.

"My 800m this season has been a bit rough but at the worlds, I think this could be a great race and I think I can win it, definitely.

"The 800m is a bit of a sprint compared to the 1500m and you can go out hard and hold on whereas the 1500m can be more tactical so that's why I like it so much."

'I'm going for the world record because I have to aim high'

For swimming fans across Ireland, Wiffen is putting his sport on the map. For years, just getting a second swim in an event at the world championships for an Irish swimmer was a major achievement.

Now Wiffen and Tokyo Olympic finalist Mona McSharry are leading a determined team that includes the likes of Danielle Hill, Conor Ferguson and Victoria Catterson.

Gaining qualification for the Paris Olympics will be the priority for all, but to do that they'll have to set new personal bests and national records but in doing so will progress into semi-finals and finals.

"I'm setting the bar at the highest level you can. I'm going for the world record because I believe you have to aim high," says Wiffen.

"If I go in believing that and come away with a bronze medal, then I'll have still achieved something no-one has ever done before.

"To be honest I've been looking at that world record since I was so young, and I've just always wanted to break it and now I'm ever so close I just know I'm going to do it.

"I've said it before that if you want to beat me, you'll have to break that world record because that's what I think it is going to take to win this race."

Wiffen is certainly talking the talk, which is great to see. He's not shying away from what he believes he can achieve. It's now time to back his words with actions.