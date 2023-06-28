Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Duncan Scott is an Olympic, Commonwealth, European and world champion

Olympic champion Duncan Scott has written to first minister Humza Yousaf to urge the Scottish government to give "financial relief to keep pools open".

The move follows news that three West Lothian pools are closing.

Scott helped Great Britain win 4x200m gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"Please help local pools to not only survive, but to thrive in the communities they serve - ensuring a flourishing Scotland now, and for generations to come," Scott, 26, wrote.

"Nothing pleases me more than seeing children thriving in their local swimming environments. Please ensure those are not taken away.

"What does Scotland's future hold for the next generation if pools close and communities can't access the very thing that keeps them safe, happy and healthy?"

Scott argues that swimming pools not only boost fitness, health and wellbeing but also improve safety.

"Last week was Drowning Prevention Week," he explained. "More than 75,000 children across Scotland received vital water safety lessons, so I wonder what message West Lothian's announcement of three pool closures sends?

"Over 100,000 children every week are learning to swim in Scotland's pools to keep them safer in and around water, not to mention the families, the elderly and the club swimmers who rely on their local pool for mental and physical health and wellbeing.

"I am aware of economic pressures, of squeezed local government budgets and of high energy bills however pools have always been costly to run. This is not new. But, the benefits of swimming and the savings it creates from a health and safety perspective are significant.

"One accidental drowning is one too many. One drowning is estimated to cost around £1.7m in resources not to mention the personal tragedy and loss felt by families.

"Health and wellbeing savings from adult participation in Leisure Trust and local authority pools alone were estimated at £42m in 2022."

A Scottish government spokesperson said it "places great importance on swimming pools" in a statement issued to the BBC.

"The financial package announced by the UK government to support swimming pools in England has resulted in consequentials being added to the overall Scottish block," they added.

"While it is for local authorities to manage their own budgets and to allocate the total financial resources available to them, including on leisure facilities, we will consider what additional support can be provided to swimming pools and the wider sport and leisure sector in Scotland."

A spokesman for West Lothian Council said the pools, operated by West Lothian Leisure, are to close due to lack of funding.

"West Lothian Leisure (WLL) confirmed these three facilities currently make a significant monthly financial loss and they can no longer afford to operate them," his statement read.

"If they do not close, WLL faces the risk of insolvency and many more swimming pools could close."