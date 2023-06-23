Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Katie Shanahan (left) won Commonwealth and European medals last year

European and Commonwealth medallist Katie Shanahan says she is "honoured" to try to carry on the legacy of fellow Scot Hannah Miley in the pool.

The 18-year-old claimed Commonwealth bronze in the 400m individual medley, the event Miley won gold in.

Shanahan says Miley and her Great Britain team-mate Aimee Wilmott are role models to follow in her event.

"I'm really good friends with both Aimee and Hannah," Shanahan said.

"They've made much a great legacy - especially Hannah in Scotland, and the UK has well. I think the rivalry they had was really special.

"When I was younger I remember watching the 2014 Commonwealth Games and it was between Aimee and Hannah and Hannah took the gold, Aimee the silver. I think that was really inspiring as well.

"I look up to them for the 400m IM - and to be able to follow in their footsteps and their legacy for Britain is really special and something I'm quite honoured to do."

After a breakthrough year in 2022 in which she claimed Commonwealth and European medals, the next challenge for Shanahan is to perform on the world stage.

The Scot says training under Steven Tigg at Stirling University, and alongside Duncan Scott, has helped her belief ahead of the World Championships next month in Japan.

However, she is not putting too much pressure on results.

"If you don't have any confidence behind the blocks then you're not going to achieve anything," Shanahan said.

"So it's all about that and having that mindset before competitions and training as well that this is what I've trained for.

"For worlds it's just to make some finals. My expectation for next year is to firstly make the Olympic team and see where I'm at. It would be my first Olympic games so I'm not putting any pressure on myself at all."