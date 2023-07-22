Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Duncan Scott is a six-time Olympic medallist

Duncan Scott says he has "no fear" about his form for the World Championships and hopes a slimmer schedule will leave him "fresher".

Scott was below his best at the British trials in April, coming fourth in the 200m freestyle, the event he claimed Olympic silver in two years ago.

The 200m individual medley is the 26-year-old's only solo event at the Worlds in Japan, which start on Friday.

"At Commies or Olympics I'm swimming 10 plus times per week," Scott said.

"So it will be interesting to see how I fare just doing the one. I might feel fresher, you never know.

"I feel great. Maybe it's the feeling of going into the trials and knowing I wasn't in great shape, and that's been now. So that's the worst thing it could've happened. I've definitely got that feeling of no fear."

Scott says experimental changes to his training in the early part of the year left him overcooked for the British Championships.

And as he prepares for the World Championships in Fukuoka this month - his first for four years due to Covid cancellations and catching the virus himself - the bigger target remains the Olympics next year.

Scott became the most decorated British athlete at a single Games when he claimed four medals in Tokyo two years ago.

And although he says Paris will not define him, his aim is to add more to his tally.

Scott added: "It won't be career defining for me, no. I've been on the international stage now since 2014 and I wouldn't say my medals define my career and what I've achieved.

"I've learned so much more than that in sport. But my training and everything is tailored around the Olympics because it's the pinnacle of our sport.

"So everything I can learn this year is a bonus for what I'm trying to do next year."