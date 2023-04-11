Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Katie Shanahan will compete at her first long-course World Aquatics Championships

Olympic champion Duncan Scott is one of five Scots to be selected in the British Swimming team for the World Aquatics Championships.

Katie Shanahan, Keanna MacInnes, Kara Hanlon and Lucy Hope are also part of the 29-strong travelling squad.

Scottish coach Steven Tigg, who mentors four of the five swimmers at the University of Stirling, is a member of the British staff.

The championships will be held in Fukuoka from 23 to 30 July.