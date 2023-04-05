Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Mona McSharry secured World Championship qualification in the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke at this week's Irish Championships in Dublin

Mona McSharry dominated the final of the 200m breaststroke at the Irish Championships as she achieved her third 'A' qualification time for this summer's World Championships in Japan.

The Sligo swimmer's time of 2:25.70 was inside the qualifying mark of 2:25.91.

Unlike the 50m and 100m breaststroke earlier in the meet, McSharry didn't lower her Irish record of 2:25.08.

McSharry will now return to the University of Tennessee and continue her preparations for Fukuoka.

The World Championships will offer the Tokyo Olympian the opportunity to secure the times needed for Olympic qualification for next year's Paris Games.

In the penultimate event of the championships in Dublin, Ards swimmer Victoria Catterson broke her own 200m freestyle national record.

Catterson had beaten the time of Michelle Smith at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last summer becoming the first Irish woman under two minutes when she clocked 1:59.86.

Ards swimmer Victoria Catterson broke her own Irish 200m freestyle record at the national championships on Wednesday evening

In Wednesday's final she lowered it to 1:59.74 and while that time is outside of the individual standard the Irish selectors will decide over the next few days what, if any, relays to send to the World Championships which would see additional selections for Japan.

Catterson's time, however, is good enough for selection for the European Under-23s which will be held in Dublin in August.

Also on the final day of competition at the Irish nationals, Danielle Hill secured another title by winning the 50m backstroke although there will have been a little disappointment that she couldn't beat her national record of 27.95.

The Larne swimmer, who will be heading to her first World Championships after achieving the qualifying time in the 100m backstroke on Tuesday, touched the wall in 28.11.

In the absence of Daniel Wiffen, his twin Nathan took his second title of the week as he swam away from the field in the 1500m freestyle. Cheered on by his parents Jonathan and Rachel, he finished in a time of 15:34.17, a personal best by nine seconds.

Dublin-based Tom Fannon became the sixth swimmer to achieve the qualifying time for the World Championships as he set a new Irish Senior record of 22.02 in the final of the 50m freestyle

Cookstown's Calum Bain was second in 22.41 but narrowly missed on on the 'A' time of 22.12.

Rudd hails Dublin performances

There were also a number of Ulster swimmers who achieved the standards for other international events this summer.

Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games swimmer Grace Davison and Ellie McCartney from Ards and Alana Burns-Atkin from Banbridge all achieved the qualifying standards for the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

Swim Ireland National Performance Director Jon Rudd described this week's championships as "a huge step forwards for the Irish swimming community as a whole" following the Covid-hit campaigns.

"Seven athletes put their names into contention for individual events at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan this summer and that is before we consider what relays we opt to compete in," added Rudd.

"Fukuoka is the first major step for us towards the Paris Olympic Games in 2024 - the first of three qualification opportunities for our athletes.

"Alongside this, we have over 20 additional athletes make themselves known for our junior, youth and open water teams this summer.

"That's a highly significant number of selections for us to consider - with seven Irish senior records and 5 Irish junior records thrown into the mix for good measure. I'm very proud of Irish swimming today, with selection considerations coming from all four of our provinces."