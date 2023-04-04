Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Danielle Hill competing in the women's 100m backstroke final at the Irish Nationals

Larne pair Danielle Hill and Conor Ferguson have qualified for the World Championships after achieving the 'A' standard in the 100m backstroke.

Hill's time of 1:00.40 in the morning heats at the Irish Nationals in Dublin was 0.19 inside the mark set by World Aquatics.

Ferguson led from start to finish in the final and his time of 54.01 was under the 'A' standard by just 0.02.

"I just wanted that so bad, I can't describe it," said Ferguson.

He added: "I haven't done a significant PB in 6 or 7 years, so to do that, I'm over the moon, I'm delighted."

Hill, a 2020 Olympian, didn't find her best form in the evening final and was beaten to the national title by Kilkenny's Maria Godden, although the times were much slower than the heats.

"It's such a relief - Paris qualification is my goal this year and I needed to be at the World Championships so I just went for it and now I'm so excited for the summer," said Hill.

Both swimmers can now focus on their preparations for the championships in Fukuoka, Japan in July.

The duo join Daniel Whiffen and Mona McSharry, who were pre-selected based on performances last year and Ellen Walshe, who achieved the time by setting a new Irish Senior record in the 100m butterfly earlier this week.

She gained a second 'A' time by winning the 200m individual medley.

Whiffen set an Irish Nationals record in winning the 400m freestyle while McSharry had already posted new Irish Senior records in the 50m and 100m breaststroke this week.

McSharry will try for a third in the 200m on Wednesday while Hill goes once again in the 50m backstroke.

The ultimate goal for Hill is to become the first Irish swimmer to dip under 60 seconds for the event, which would better her own national record and it's a time she'll need to achieve in order to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

The World Championships will give her the first opportunity to do that while Ferguson's target will be 53.74.

Ferguson almost quit the sport last year after missing out on the Olympics in Rio and Tokyo but basing his training in Loughborough he rediscovered his love for the sport and it has paid dividends this week,