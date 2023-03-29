Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Adam Peaty won two golds and a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, after a gold and silver at the Rio Games in 2016

Britain's three-time Olympic champion Adam Peaty has withdrawn from next month's British Swimming Championships, citing mental health reasons.

The 28-year-old said on Twitter external-link that he was "tired" and "not enjoying the sport as I have done for the last decade".

But Peaty still planned on competing at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

"This sport has given me everything I am and I'm looking forward to finding the love I have for it again," he said.

Seven years ago in Rio, Peaty won his first Olympic gold medal in the 100m breaststroke before retaining his title in Japan in 2021, where he also claimed gold in the 4x100m mixed medley.

"Everyone wants to sit in your seat, until they have to sit in your seat," he added. "Very few people understand what winning and success does to an individual's mental health.

"They don't understand the pressures these individuals put on themselves, to win over and over again.

"As some people may know, I've struggled with my mental health over the last few years and I think it's important to be honest about it.

"I'm tired, not myself and I'm not enjoying the sport as I have done for the last decade."

In a glittering career, Peaty has also won eight World Championship gold medals, 17 golds at European Championships and four golds at the Commonwealth Games.

But now he is set to miss the British Championships, which take place at Ponds Forge in Sheffield from 4-9 April.

"While I am continuing to train, I have decided to withdraw from the British Swimming Championships next month," said Peaty.

"This is with the sole purpose of delivering the best performance possible in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Games.

"Some might recognise it as burnout - I just know that over the last few years I haven't had the answers. With help, now I know how I can address the imbalance in my life.

"I'm hugely grateful for all the support I am receiving from my team and family at British Swimming, along with my incredible sponsors, family and friends.

"As always I thank the swimming community and beyond for the incredible support I've forever received."