Italy's Giorgio Minisini, left, is one of the leading male artistic swimmers after winning two golds at this year's World Championships in Hungary

Men will be able to compete in Olympic artistic swimming, formerly known as synchronised swimming, for the first time at the Paris 2024 Games.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved up to two men being picked in the eight-strong team event.

Men have been able to compete in artistic swimming at the World Championships since 2015.

It has been a women-only discipline at the Olympics since it was introduced at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

Italian Giorgio Minisini, who won two world mixed duet gold medals alongside Lucrezia Ruggiero in Hungary in June, welcomed the decision.

"Our sport's evolution towards inclusivity is going on fast forward," he said.

"This decision from the IOC and World Aquatics will help us become an example for the whole Olympic movement. "

American Bill May, the first-ever male world champion in the inaugural mixed duet technical event in 2015, also heralded the landmark.

"The inclusion of men was once considered the impossible dream," he said.

"This proves that we should all dream big. The male athletes have endured. Now, through their perseverance and the help and support of so many, all athletes may stand alongside each other equally, reaching for Olympic glory."

However, some female swimmers have previously opposed men's inclusion.