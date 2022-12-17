Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Dean finished behind South Korea's Hwang Sun-woo and David Popovici of Romania

Britain's Olympic champion Tom Dean claimed bronze in the men's 200m freestyle at the Short Course World Championships in Melbourne on Sunday.

Dean finished 1.14 seconds behind South Korea's Hwang Sun-woo, 19, who defended his title from an outside lane in a championship record time.

Adam Peaty, who felt "pure anger" at winning 100m breaststroke bronze on Thursday, came sixth in the 50m event.

USA's Nic Fink finished first with a championship record 25.38 seconds.

In a dramatic end to the championships, Australia and America shared gold in the men's 4x100 medley relay after breaking the world record in a dead heat.

The USA women's 4x100 medley relay team also took gold with a world record time of three minutes 44.35 seconds, beating Australia and Canada.

Elsewhere, South Africa's Chad le Clos continued his return to form, following up his victory in the 200m butterfly on Thursday with success in the 100m event.

The 30-year-old had to cope with unspecified upset in his private life and contemplated suicide external-link last year while he lived with depression.

Canada's Maggie Macneil, who also won the 50m backstroke and 50m butterfly, defended her 100m butterfly title in 54.05 seconds, smashing the world record.

Home favourite Kaylee McKeown became the first female ever to hold the short course, long course, Olympic and Commonwealth titles in the same event when she finished first in the 200m backstroke.

Briton Imogen Clark came sixth in the women's 50m breaststroke - 0.97 seconds behind winner Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania, who broke the world record in her semi-final on Saturday but lost out on a silver in the 100m event after being disqualified.

Britain's Luke Greenbank finished fifth in the men's 200m backstroke, where American four-time Olympic gold medallist Ryan Murphy edged compatriot Shaine Casas to claim gold.

World record holder Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong successfully defended her 200m freestyle crown in one minute 51.65 seconds.