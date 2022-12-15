Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Daniel Wiffen won a Commonwealth Games 1500m freestyle silver medal this year and also reached the 800m final at the World Championships

County Armagh swimmer Daniel Wiffen smashed the European short course 800m freestyle record at the Irish National Winter Championships in Dublin.

The 21-year-old's time of seven minutes 25.96 seconds cut 1.98 seconds off the previous mark set by Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri last year.

