Peaty is two-time Olympic champion and a former world record holder in the short course event, but had never won short course 100m breaststroke gold

Adam Peaty won Great Britain's first medal of the World Short Course Swimming Championship with a 100m breaststroke bronze in Melbourne.

Peaty, who is two-time Olympic 100m breaststroke champion, turned for home in second, but could not reel in American winner Nic Fink.

Italy's defending champion Nicolo Martinenghi came on strong in the final 25m to pass Peaty to win silver.

Earlier in the evening, Tom Dean finished eighth in the 100m freestyle.

Australia's Kyle Chalmers took gold to the delight of the home crowd, ahead of France's Maxime Grousset and Italy's Alessandro Miressi.

Peaty is a previous world record holder in the short course 100m breaststroke but has never won the world title, with most of his success coming in the long course format that is raced at the Olympics.

The medal is the 27-year-old's first trip to the world short course podium since Doha 2014.

Le Clos was emotional in his poolside interview after a superb 200m butterfly win

Elsewhere South Africa's Chad le Clos continued his return to form with a victory in the 200m butterfly.

The 30-year-old had to cope with unspecified upset in his private life and contemplated suicide last year while he lived with depression. external-link

Cheered on by his father Bert in the stands, Le Clos, who failed to make it through the heats of the 100m butterfly at the Tokyo Olympics last year, came home almost a second quicker than second-place Daiya Seto of Japan.

"This is a big win for me," said Le Clos. "I have taken a lot of losses in the past few years.

"A lot of people doubted me, the swimming world doubted me, but the king is back."

Australia's Emma McKeon took the 100m freestyle title ahead of Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey in a repeat of the result in the Tokyo Olympic final.

American Lily King took the 100m breaststroke title as she overtook Lithuanian rival Ruta Meilutyte in the final metres of a thrilling race. However, Meilutyte was later disqualified with the Netherlands' Tes Schouten promoted into silver position.

The Championships run until Sunday.