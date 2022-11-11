Last updated on .From the section Swimming

British swimmer Alice Tai has won gold at the Paralympic Games, Commonwealth Games and Para-swimming World Championships

British Paralympic Games gold medallist Alice Tai wants money sent to schools for swimming lessons to be protected.

The 23-year-old has joined a campaign that is calling for government money to be ringfenced and for Ofsted to check it is being used on teaching the sport.

"The main way children learn to swim is at school," Tai told BBC South Today.

"Unfortunately the funding schools get from the government isn't ringfenced so a lot of money for swimming is spent elsewhere."

Figures published in May 2021 external-link by the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Swimming and national governing body Swim England said that more than one million children could leave primary school in the next five years unable to swim the minimum standard required under the national curriculum.

Tai, from Bournemouth, has joined fellow professional swimmers Adam Peaty, Ellie Simmonds and Michael Gunning to promote the Speedo campaign that is calling for change.

"It's super important that kids are getting the water safety education that they need," said Tai.

"The first step is just making sure that the money the government is giving schools for swimming is being used properly and spent on swimming.

"Swimming is the only sport which is also a lifesaving skill and people die unnecessarily every single year from a lack of water safety - people need to learn how to swim."

Alice Tai believes schools have a responsibility to ensure funding is used to teach swimming and water safety

Tai, who was born with club feet and had her right leg amputated from below the knee earlier this year, has won gold medals at the Paralympic Games, Commonwealth Games, World and European Championships.

She is a passionate advocate for water safety after growing up near the sea with parents who could not swim.

"My parents didn't want my brother and I to be like them and have to sit on the sand the entire time we went to the beach," she added.

"So we had lessons, joined a club and swam through school. But it's getting harder for school children to learn to swim because lots of local pools are closing. It's heart-breaking really.

"There are too many people who go to the beach who aren't safe, even strong swimmers can get pulled out by currents. Water safety needs to be taught alongside other subjects on the syllabus."