McSharry reached the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke finals in Rome

Ireland's Mona McSharry clocked 31.15 to finish seventh in the 50m breaststroke final at the European Championships in Rome.

The 21-year-old was 1.56 seconds behind Lithuanian gold medallist Ruta Meilutyte.

Sligo's McSharry had advanced to her third breaststroke final of the meet with another impressive qualifying swim of 30.90.

Earlier this week she finished fifth in the 100m before coming 7th in the 200m.

Great Britain's Imogen Clarke (30.31) pipped Italian Arianna Castiglioni (30.43) to bronze in the 50m with home favourite Benedetta Pilato taking silver with a time of 29.59.