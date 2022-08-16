Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Medi Harris became British champion for the first time in April in a breakthrough year

Great Britain's mixed 4x200m freestyle relay quartet claimed gold at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome after teenager Medi Harris won silver in the women's 100m backstroke.

Relay swimmers Tom Dean, Matt Richards, Freya Colbert and Freya Anderson clocked seven minutes 28.16 seconds to beat France to the title.

Italian Margherita Panziera clocked 59.40 seconds to beat Harris by 0.06.

It is a fourth medal at the championships for the 19-year-old.

Harris has also won women's 4x100m freestyle relay gold and 4x200m freestyle relay silver, along with mixed 4x100m medley relay bronze.

She won bronze in the women's 100m backstroke at the Commonwealth Games earlier in August.

