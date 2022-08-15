Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Great Britain's quartet of Tom Dean, Matt Richards, Anna Hopkin and Freya Anderson claimed silver in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay at the European Aquatics Championships.

Anderson produced a superb final leg to secure a medal as France took the title in three minutes 22.80 seconds.

Britain finished 0.5secs behind in 3:23.30 as Sweden clinched the bronze ahead of Italy.

It is a fifth medal in Rome for Anderson.

The 21-year-old, a member of GB's victorious 4x100m medley team at Tokyo 2020, has also won women's 4x100m freestyle relay gold, silver in both the 200m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle relay, as well as 100m freestyle bronze at the championships.

Meanwhile, Hopkin, 26, took her third medal, having also won mixed 4x100m medley relay bronze in addition to success in the women's 4x100m freestyle.

Dean and Richards added to the bronze they won in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay.

Sweden and Italy had held the lead going into the final leg - but only sixth-placed the Netherlands' Marrit Steenbergen (52.90) recorded a faster time than Anderson (53.03) in the final 100m.

It is an 11th medal for Britain at the European Aquatics Championships.

Earlier on Monday, Keanna MacInnes finished seventh in the women's 100m butterfly final, which was won by Sweden's Louise Hansson.

Elsewhere, Romania's 17-year-old David Popovici followed up the world record he set in the men's 100m freestyle on Saturday with a new junior record of 1:42.97 to win the men's 200m freestyle.