Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Mona McSharry took fifth in the 100m breaststroke final

Ireland's Mona McSharry has made a second final on the fourth night of swimming at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome.

McSharry was fourth fastest in her 200m breaststroke semi-final but her time of 2:25.24 was strong enough to be fourth fastest overall.

The Sligo swimmer's time was just 0.16 shy of her Irish senior record.

The final will take place at 17:13 BST on Monday.

Shane Ryan posted a time quicker than his 25.33 heat swim in the 50m backstroke semi-final, clocking 25.19 as the Tokyo Olympian was thirteenth overall.

Danielle Hill returns for a double in the 50m freestyle and 100m backstroke on Monday while 100m and 200m breaststroke semi-finalist Darragh Greene goes in the 50m breaststroke heats.