Romania's David Popovici set a new world record of 46.86 seconds to win the men's 100m freestyle at the European Championships in Rome.

The 17-year-old double world champion knocked 0.05sec off the previous mark.

Britain's Tom Dean, fresh from winning silver in this event at the Commonwealth Games, finished a disappointing seventh.

Luke Greenbank, Dean's team-mate, earlier won bronze in the 200m backstroke.

Greenbank, 24, who won silver at the World Championships earlier this year, bounced back well after failing to finish on the podium in this event at the Commonwealth Games.

He finished behind France's Yohann Brouard, who won in 1:55.62, with Hungary's Benedek Kovacs claiming silver.

The night will be remembered for a sensational swim by Popovici - who won 100m and 200m freestyle gold at the World Championships in Budapest in June.

In Rome, the teenager surpassed the time set by Brazil's Cesar Cielo in the same pool at the 2009 World Championships in the era of buoyant body suits.

He beat Hungary's Kristof Milak into second place, with Italy's Alessandro Miressi finishing third.

Adrian Moorhouse, the former Olympic, world and European champion, who was commentating on the race for the BBC, said: "That is one of the greatest swims we have seen and had the privilege to commentate on. The commentary team is standing up to applaud that swim.

"What a fantastic effort - the last 25 metres were just huge."