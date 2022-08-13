Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Danielle Hill finished seventh in the 50m backstroke final at the recent Commonwealth Games

Larne swimmer Danielle Hill progressed to the 50m backstroke semi-finals at the European Swimming Championships.

Hill, 22, was 13th fastest in Saturday morning's heats which saw her qualify for the evening semi-finals in Rome.

The Northern Irishwoman clocked 28.54 seconds - 0.25 seconds down on her time in the event at the recent Commonwealth Games where she finished seventh.

Hill's Irish team-mate Darragh Greene qualified for Saturday evening's 200m breaststroke semi-finals.

Greene clocked a time of 2:12.53 which left him as the seventh fastest of the semi-finalists, which will give him belief that he can reach the final.

The Longford man reached the 100m breaststroke semi-finals earlier this week.

Another Irishman Eoin Corby was 18th fastest in the 200m breaststroke heats after clocking a time 2:14.75 and is the second reserve for the semi-finals.

Ards swimmer Victoria Catterson missed out on a place in the 200m semi-finals after clocking 2:02.56 in the 200m freestyle.

Catterson smashed Michelle de Bruin's 25-year-old Irish record in the event by producing a time of 1:59.86 on the way to reaching the Commonwealth Games final but she was some way down on the that performance in the Italian capital.

Brendan Hyland was the best of the Irish swimmers in the 100m butterfly touching in 53.36 ahead of Shane Ryan (54.29) and Max McCusker (54.36).

Saturday's evening session will also see Sligo woman Mona McSharry competing in the 100m breaststroke final.