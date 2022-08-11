Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Great Britain won silver on the opening night of the European Aquatics Championships in Rome.

Britain's women came second in the 4x200m freestyle final, which was won by the Netherlands with Hungary third.

GB had a slender lead going into the final leg but Marrit Steenbergen edged out Freya Anderson, who helped the team win 4x100m mixed medley gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Lucy Hope and teenagers Freya Colbert and Medi Harris completed the GB team.

Britain's men finished sixth in their 4x200m freestyle final.

The championships run from 11-21 August, with the swimming events taking place until 17 August.