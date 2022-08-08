Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Daniel Wiffen finished second to Sam Short in the men's 1500m freestyle at the Commonwealth Games

Daniel Wiffen will skip the European Aquatics Championships in Italy after winning a silver medal in the 1500m freestyle at the Commonwealth Games.

Wiffen starred in Birmingham on Wednesday at the Games and competed for Ireland at the World Championships in Bulgaria earlier this season.

Jack McMillan withdrew after declaring he intends to make himself available for selection for Great Britain.

The competition in Rome begins on Thursday, 11 August.

Olympic finalist Mona McSharry leads the 17-strong Ireland team, which contains several notable absentees.

Ellen Walshe, Jordan Sloan, Conor Ferguson and Molly Mayne have not travelled to Italy after withdrawing for medical reasons.

However, the panel is boosted by the presence of Shane Ryan, who is set to return to action following a shoulder operation to deal with the issue that forced him to withdraw from the backstroke at the Olympics last year.

Ireland swimming team: Danielle Hill, Victoria Catterson, Grace Hodgins, Ellie McCartney, Shane Ryan, Darragh Greene, Robert Powell, Finn McGeever, Eoin Corby, Max McCusker, Liam Custer, Brendan Hyland, Mona McSharry, Niamh Coyne.

Ireland diving team: Tanya Watson, Ciara McGing, Clare Cryan.