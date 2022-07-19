Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Adam Peaty won Olympic gold medals at the Rio and Tokyo Games

Triple Olympic champion Adam Peaty is set to return from a broken foot at next week's Commonwealth Games.

The 27-year-old intends to compete in four events external-link for England in Birmingham, having entered the men's 50m and 100m breaststroke, and two relay races.

The Games run from 28 July to 8 August.

"I haven't had the smoothest ride," said Peaty, who only returned to swimming breaststroke three weeks ago after breaking his right foot performing a lunge at a training camp.

"I saw my World Championship titles being taken away without any control over that, and that's given me a new lease of life, a hunger that I was missing.

"It's a very long time to have out of the water - I got ill at the start of the year with flu, then I went straight into training camp and broke my foot."

Peaty's injury saw him sidelined him for six weeks and ruled him out of last month's World Championships in Budapest.

The eight-time world champion was denied the chance to try and win a fourth consecutive world double of 50m and 100m breaststroke titles.

He added: "It has been an unfortunate season.

"But since then, I've adapted, I've learned and I've overcome, and I couldn't have put more into my preparations."